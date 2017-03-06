Spicer Pulls Out of the Spotlight

“After two flayings on Saturday Night Live, sustained mockings on late-night shows, and a series of televised confrontations with reporters, White House press secretary Sean Spicer is retreating from the harsh glare of the daily televised briefing,” Politico reports.

“The White House has not held a televised briefing in seven days… There is a concern in the White House that a combative briefing can take away from the administration’s attempt at orchestrated news, and the president prefers controlling the message himself.”