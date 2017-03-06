Trump Convinced He’s Right Obama Ordered Wiretaps

Mike Allen: “I have learned that some — though definitely not all — members of President Trump’s inner circle share his belief that the Obama administration tapped his Trump Tower phones in October. And a White House official told me President Trump not only doesn’t regret this weekend’s fracas despite the lack of evidence for his astonishing claim, he is ‘absolutely convinced’ he’ll be vindicated.”

Said one official: “The president just has a great nose for these things. It’s the bureaucratic leaks — the deep state — that bother him most. Even if it turns out not to be true that they surveilled Trump Tower, he will have a very good point to make about the level of sabotage coming from Obama holdovers.”