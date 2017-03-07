Conservative Sites Go to War Against Trumpcare

“Influential right-wing websites are beating the daylights out of the Obamacare replacement plan developed by the House Republican leadership and the Trump administration,” Jonathan Swan reports.

“Trump, Ryan and co. were already going to have a hard time selling their plan to right flank of the House and Senate. The last thing they need is a conservative media war against them. You can bet that someone’s going to walk into the President’s office during the next 24 hours with a print out of the Breitbart stories. It’ll be interesting to see whether he stays the course against the backlash.”

Interstingly, Breitbart “is taking the most aggressive stance.”