How GOP Leaders Are Defending Their Health Care Bill

Playbook: “They want conservatives to relax. They say this repeal and replace bill — which, by the way, wasn’t easy to cobble together — repeals taxes, spending and mandates, reforms entitlements, strips funding from Planned Parenthood and kicks Medicaid control to the states. In other words, this is what Republicans have been asking for! The bill was penned by the committees of jurisdiction, not in the speaker’s office, which is what many conservatives have been clamoring for. Supporters believe the White House wants this bill to pass — but we’ll see how much the president leans in. From the proponents’ point of view the stakes are just too high for the GOP. Failure, they say, is simply not an option after more than a half-dozen years of promising action.”

“If Republicans can’t pass a bill, the familiar blame game will ensue. Was it because the committees and leadership were timid, as conservatives are sure to say? Or will the narrative take hold that, in the quest for the perfect, the conservatives blew up a good bill? If nothing else, Republicans will blame Democrats for not working with them.”