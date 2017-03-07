Trump Campaign Approved Adviser’s Trip to Moscow

“Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski approved foreign policy adviser Carter Page’s now-infamous trip to Moscow last summer on the condition that he would not be an official representative of the campaign, according to a former campaign adviser,” Politico reports.

Page emailed Lewandowski and spokeswoman Hope Hicks asking for formal approval, “and was told by Lewandowski that he could make the trip, but not as an official representative of the campaign, the former campaign adviser said. The adviser spoke on the condition of anonymity because he has not been authorized to discuss internal campaign matters.”