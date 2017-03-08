Republicans Attack CBO Ahead of Health Care Scoring

Politico: “Republicans have railed for seven years against the ‘budget gimmicks’ and lack of transparency they say Democrats used to help pass Obamacare. But now as they start debate on their repeal bill, Republicans say the plan’s price tag and estimates of how many people it will cover aren’t really important.”

“Anticipating that their plan will leave fewer Americans insured than Obamacare and potentially cost the federal government more, Republican leaders on Tuesday launched a preemptory strike against forthcoming predictions from Congress’s independent scorekeeper, the Congressional Budget Office.”