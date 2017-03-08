Trump Goes Into Dealmaking Mode on Health Plan

Washington Post: “Absent, for now, are the skewering tweets, the raging news conferences and the combative speeches. Instead, Trump is quietly courting wary conservatives in private meetings and keeping himself somewhat out of the picture as party leaders and his Cabinet officials defend the plan.”

“Trump is spending time listening to critics and on-the-fence lawmakers as they vent, which is what he did Wednesday evening when right-wing leaders stopped by and when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife joined Trump later for dinner.”

David Nather: “This can’t be fixed with schmoozing.”