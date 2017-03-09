Cotton Tells House to ‘Start Over’ on Health Care

In a series of tweets, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the House health-care bill can’t pass Senate without major changes.

Said Cotton: “To my friends in House: pause, start over. Get it right, don’t get it fast… GOP shouldn’t act like Dems did in Obamacare. No excuse to release bill Monday night, start voting Wednesday With no budget estimate!”

He added: “What matters in long run is better, more affordable health care for Americans, NOT House leaders’ arbitrary legislative calendar.”