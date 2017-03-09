Pruitt Says CO2 Doesn’t Add Much to Climate Change

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt told CNBC that he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming.

Said Pruitt: “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.”

Pruitt’s view is at odds with the opinion of NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.