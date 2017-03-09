Study Says 15 Million Will Lose Health Insurance

A new Brookings Institution report suggests that at least 15 million people will lose their health care insurance under the House Republican plan currently being considered.

Key takeaway: “Estimates could be higher, but it’s is unlikely they will be significantly lower.”

Axios: “The 15 million number is based on the repeal of the individual mandate, lost employer coverage due to the mandate and cuts to Medicaid. The unknown effects of new tax credits, repealing the Medicaid expansion and installing a system that caps federal Medicaid payments for every person could drive that uninsured figure higher.”