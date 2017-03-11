One Easy Way To Stop Trump’s Wild Claims

“The White House this week may have found the key to keeping President Trump from saying something controversial, wrong or downright crazy: not allowing him to interact with the media at all,” the Huffington Post reports.

“In a dramatic change from his first six weeks in office, White House staff cut way back on the number of events covered by a small group of reporters, and Trump made sure that only the pre-planned words and images wound up in the news each day by declining to answer questions shouted to him by the press.”