Palin Slams GOP Health Care Bill

In an interview with Breitbart, Sarah Palin slammed House Republicans’ healthcare proposal, predicting that President Trump “will step in an fix it.”

Palin began her interview dubbing the bill “RINO-care” and saying it still had aspects of “socialism” about it.

Said Palin: “Remember this is government-controlled healthcare, the system that requires enrollment in an unaffordable, unsustainable, unwanted, unconstitutional continuation of government-run medicine, and even in this new quasi-reformed proposal, there is still an aspect of socialism,” said Palin, a Trump ally. That’s the whole premise here.”