CBO Score for Health Care Bill Coming This Week

Playbook: The Congressional Budget Office is set to release its ‘score’ — the fiscal and practical impact — of the Republican health-care bill today or tomorrow and it’s not expected to be pretty. The White House has been bashing the CBO, saying it frequently misses the mark, but it will be critical data for lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they consider how to vote. A budget-busting number could thwart the bill’s chances, or at least prolong this process.”

The Hill: “As the healthcare world anticipates the cost estimate of the controversial legislation by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of the Actuary may also be putting its own price tag on the measure. The CBO is Congress’s official scorekeeper, but if CMS puts out a similar analysis, it could help shield the non-partisan CBO from criticism.”

