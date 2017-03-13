Trump Pays Close Attention to White House Briefings

New Yorker: “President Trump, by most accounts, is rarely too busy to watch TV, especially when he is the topic. ‘Look at his daily schedule, and you’ll notice how few events are held between 1 and 2 p.m.,’ a radio correspondent told me. This is the hour during which Spicer almost always conducts his briefings…”

“Another correspondent pointed out how often press aides deliver notes to Spicer while he’s at the lectern, and how obediently Spicer seems to respond to the notes’ directives, cutting a response short or abruptly ending a briefing. The reigning theory is that the notes are transcribed messages from the President, watching live from elsewhere in the building.”