Conway Suggests Even Wider Surveillance of Trump

Kellyanne Conway suggested to the Bergen County Record that the “surveillance” of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign may be broader than the unsubstantiated wiretaps he claimed.

Said Conway: “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other. You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.”

Conway went on to say that the monitoring could be done with “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding: “We know this is a fact of modern life.”

