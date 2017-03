“Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister Of Scotland has announced that she will start proceedings for a second Scottish referendum on independence,” CNBC reports.

“In a speech in Edinburgh, the First Minister said that the language of partnership from the United Kingdom had ‘gone completely’ in relation to Scotland’s view on Brexit… Scotland voted 62% to 38% to remain in Europe, but as it currently exists as part of the United Kingdom would be forced to leave the European Union.”