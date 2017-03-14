Schumer Warns GOP They Risk Government Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned Republicans that they’d risk a government shutdown if they try to attach money for President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall to a must-pass bill to keep the government, Politico reports.

The same applies to any attempt to defund Planned Parenthood, Schumer said.

Said Schumer: “If they put these poison pill amendments in and try to shove them down the American people’s throat of course they might be responsible for shutting government down.”