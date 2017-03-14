Influential Trump Friend Advising Ditching Ryan Plan

Vox: “A key Trump friend and ally is urging the president to dump Paul Ryan’s Affordable Health Care Act and embrace something that sounds sort of like a lightweight version of a single-payer health care system. Christopher Ruddy, CEO of the conservative Newsmax brand, isn’t normally considered a major thought leader on policy issues, but he is a longtime friend of Trump’s, and counts as one of a relatively small number of conservative players who have closer ties to Trump than to congressional Republican leaders.”

“And he is warning loud and clear that Trump ‘could inherit the bad political baggage of both Obamacare and the House Republicans’ if he insists on going along with Ryan’s version of repealing and replacing Obamacare.”