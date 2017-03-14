What Will Republicans Do Now?

David Nather: “The next few days will tell us whether Republican leaders prepared adequately for the disastrous Congressional Budget Office estimates of the House Obamacare replacement bill. It’s one thing to say, ‘we’re not going to compete with a law that forces everyone to buy coverage.’ It’s another thing to fight headlines about 24 million Americans losing coverage.”

“It’s summed up in this tweet from former Senate Republican aide Rodney Whitlock: “Critical, soul searching moment for GOP. Ignore #CBOscore and plow ahead or admit that some ideas might just be problematic.”

Rick Klein and Shushannah Walshe: “With a semi-snow day in Washington to let the numbers sink in and the fallout spread, debate over whether the CBO offers good or bad news only hints at the disconnect in GOP circles. There are tensions everywhere – between what Ryan has long planned, what tea partiers and outside conservative groups have yearned for, and, critically, what President Trump promised.”