Trump Will Propose Slashing EPA and State Department

President Trump’s “budget blueprint for the coming fiscal year would slash the Environmental Protection Agency by 31 percent and cut State Department spending by a similar amount in a brash upending of the government’s priorities,” the New York Times reports.

“The budget outline, to be unveiled on Thursday, is more of a broad political statement than a detailed plan for spending and taxation. But it represents Mr. Trump’s first real effort to translate his bold but vague campaign themes into the minutiae of governance.”

“The president would funnel $54 billion in additional funding into defense programs, beef up immigration enforcement and significantly reduce the nondefense federal work force to further the ‘deconstruction of the administrative state,’ in the words of Mr. Trump’s chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon.”