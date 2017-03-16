GOP Senators Hoping Health Care Bill Fails in House

“A growing number of GOP senators are hoping the House fails to pass its bill to repeal and replace ­Obamacare so they won’t be blamed for killing it in the upper chamber,” The Hill reports.

“Support for the House legislation has ‘disintegrated’ in the Senate, according one Republican senator who requested anonymity to discuss internal conference politics. It will require substantial revisions to win the support of moderate Republicans in the upper chamber — something that will likely make it unacceptable to conservatives.”

David Nather: “The White House and House Republican leaders have one urgent mission in the coming days: get those Republican holdouts back on board the Obamacare repeal train. They’re trying to do it by making concessions to the conservatives — though they don’t seem to be in sync on which ones they’re willing to make. And some of the changes could hurt them in the Senate, but the top priority right now is to just get it through the House.”

Playbook: “The only play right now is to get this bill through the House. The Senate is going to drastically change the legislation — some think it will never get through the other chamber. So Ryan and the White House’s focus at this point is how to get it through the House.”