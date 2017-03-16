Some Republicans Skeptical of Building Border Wall

“Republicans are showing increasing reluctance to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, even as President Trump prepares to ask Congress to include billions for one of his signature campaign promises in his first budget proposal since taking office,” the Washington Post reports.

“Key GOP senators expressed concerns this week about who would foot the bill for the wall, with some bluntly voicing doubts that Mexico will cover it, as Trump has vowed. Even among those open to the idea of a wall, many spoke about it in less than enthusiastic tones.”