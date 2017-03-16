Debt Ceiling Creates New Headache for Republicans

“The legal limit on how much the United States government can borrow returns on Thursday, potentially setting up an intense political battle in Congress,” The Hill reports.

“Lawmakers will have until sometime this autumn to raise the debt ceiling before the Treasury runs out of ways to make essential payments, putting the nation at risk of its first-ever debt default.”

“The debt limit is a major test for the Trump administration and Republican congressional leaders who’ve sought major spending cuts before previous increases in the debt ceiling.”