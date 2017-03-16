Trump Says His White House Is Most Productive Ever

President Trump “touted his first two months in office as the most productive ever for a president and compared himself to President Andrew Jackson during a raucous rally Wednesday in Nashville that resembled the campaign that catapulted him into office,” the Tennessean reports.

“Drawing roars from the thousands in attendance, Trump slammed a Hawaii federal judge’s decision from earlier in the day that temporarily halted the administration’s new attempt to ban much travel from six majority Muslim countries…Trump vowed to fight for his travel ban, appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary while floating the idea of reissuing the original ban…”

“Leading up to Trump’s speech, health care had been expected to be the focus, but he didn’t approach the issue until nearly a half-hour into his remarks.”