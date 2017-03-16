Trump ‘Stands By’ Allegations About Obama

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump “stands by” his allegation that former President Obama “ordered wiretapping surveillance of Trump Tower last fall,” the Washington Post reports.
"Earlier Thursday, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said their investigation into the matter so far has turned up no evidence that the U.S. government had conducted surveillance on Trump Tower in New York, either before or after the election on Nov. 8."