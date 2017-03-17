GOP Won’t Wait for New CBO Score

“Republicans are pushing forward on a vote next week on their bill to repeal Obamacare and won’t wait for a new estimate on the impact of major changes the legislation makes to Medicaid,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“House Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told reporters Friday that the House will not wait for a new score from the Congressional Budget Office before voting on the American Health Care Act. The decision comes after a meeting between President Trump and 13 members of the Republican Study Committee that bore major changes to the bill.”

Politico: “After promising to make a number of tweaks to the current draft — changes aimed at winning over conservatives and centrist Republicans — GOP leaders felt confident enough to schedule a floor vote on the bill Thursday, seven years to the day that Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act.”

Axios: “This could indicate confidence that they’ve nailed down the 216 votes needed to pass it through, even though GOP divisions abound.”