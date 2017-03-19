Bidding for ‘Physically Imposing’ Border Wall Begins

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officially opened the process to accept bids to design and build a wall “physically imposing in height” along the southern border with Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The documents say the government will consider proposals for two separate designs for the barrier: a solid concrete wall, and a wall made of alternative material. Both requests call for the wall along the southwestern border—from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas—to be a minimum of 18 feet high. The requests add that the government’s ‘nominal concept is for a 30-foot high wall.'”

“The requests say the structure should include anti-climbing fixtures to make it impossible to scale, and be sturdy enough to at least temporarily withstand a variety of tools—such as chisels, battery-powered devices and torches—that could be used to breach it.”