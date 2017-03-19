Trump Moves GOP Health Care Bill to the Right

“The Trump administration, under pressure from conservative lawmakers, appears increasingly open to changing legislation repealing and replacing Obamacare in order to placate the right — but that may guarantee at least this version of the bill is as good as dead the Senate,” CNN reports.

“The political calculation is setting off a domino effect on Capitol Hill.”

“Just days to go before a Thursday vote on the House GOP bill, moderate Republicans have already expressed deep reservations about making drastic reforms to the current health care system. Making additional changes to satisfy conservatives is certain to strengthen opposition among centrist Republicans.”