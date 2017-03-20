Comey Confirms FBI Probe Into Trump’s Ties to Russia

FBI Directory James Comey told Congress that the FBI is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government — and whether there was any coordination, the New York Times reports.

According to Politico, Comey described it as a “counterintelligence investigation” but said it will “also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed.”

“He noted that the FBI usually does not comment on active counterintelligence investigations but said he was authorized to do so in this case because of the extraordinary public interest.”