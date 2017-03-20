FBI Probe Could Hurt Trump’s Clout in Congress

President Trump’s credibility “came under fire during a marathon hearing on Capitol Hill featuring FBI Director James Comey, which could threaten the president’s ability to deliver votes on two of his most important goals: passing a new health-care law and getting Judge Neil Gorsuch confirmed as a Supreme Court justice,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The Comey appearance also threatens to further erode Mr. Trump’s job-approval ratings, possibly giving Republicans in more moderate districts an incentive to keep their distance from the president as the FBI investigation plays out.”