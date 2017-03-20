Trump Ready to Seize Land for Border Wall

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) “said the Trump administration is gearing up for a fight over taking private land needed to build the president’s border wall — and Texas is likely to be ground zero,” the Texas Observer reports.

“This week, the Observer was the first to report that some landowners have already received condemnation notices they have vowed to resist. And in the proposed White House budget released Thursday, the Trump administration is asking for funding to hire 20 additional Department of Justice attorneys to pursue condemnations.”