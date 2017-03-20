Ryan Stakes It All on Obamacare Repeal

“Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump — those awkward, sometimes reluctant allies — face the biggest test yet of their unusual relationship as the House barrels toward a dramatic vote this week on repealing and replacing Obamacare,” Politico reports.

“The stakes could not be higher for either of them.”

“The success of the new president’s legislative agenda will hinge in large part on Thursday’s vote in the House… Failure would be a real blow to Trump, who has vowed over and over again to ‘repeal and replace horrible, disastrous Obamacare.’ It would damage the prospects of getting his other top priorities — from tax reform to funding his ‘beautiful wall’ — through a GOP-controlled Congress.”

Mike Allen: “The votes aren’t there yet, but a Republican lobbyist tells me Speaker Ryan had to be The Gambler: ‘It was either call the hand, or fold.'”