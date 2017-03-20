Trump Says Russia Story Is ‘Fake News’

Ahead of a Capitol Hill hearing where FBI Director James Comey is expected to publicly reveal for the first time whether the FBI is investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia, President Trump called it “fake news” in a series of early morning tweets:

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence POTUS colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!