Trump Has Had the Worst Start Ever

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told the Washington Post that, “This is the most failed first 100 days of any president.”

Said Brinkley: “To be as low as he is in the polls, in the 30s, while the FBI director is on television saying they launched an investigation into your ties with Russia, I don’t know how it can get much worse.”

He added: “There’s a smell of treason in the air. Imagine if J. Edgar Hoover or any other FBI director would have testified against a sitting president? It would have been a mind-boggling event.”