Assuming all Democrats vote against the Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan, House Republican leaders can afford no more than 21 defections from their own ranks to pass the bill.

NBC News reports there are 26 GOP lawmakers who are either opposed or “leaning strongly” against the bill.

CNN reports that House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) says there are “still more than 21 no votes in the group.”

