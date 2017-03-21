Trump Has a FBI Problem

“From Richard Nixon to Bill Clinton, history suggests that it is never a good thing for a president to have the FBI, with its nearly infinite resources and sweeping investigative powers, on his tail,” Politico reports.

“FBI Director James Comey’s promise to the House intelligence committee Monday to ‘follow the facts wherever they lead’ in the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between the Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia during last year’s election amounted to an ominous guarantee, barely two months into Trump’s term, that institutional forces beyond any president’s control will force the facts of the case to light, whatever they are.”

New York Times: “By the afternoon… Comey had systematically demolished his arguments in a remarkable public takedown of a sitting president.”