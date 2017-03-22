Flynn Never Signed Ethics Pledge on Lobbying

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “did not sign an ethics pledge ostensibly required of all Trump administration appointees barring them from ethically questionable lobbying activities,” the Daily Beast reports.

“The pledge, imposed by executive order a week after President Donald Trump took office, bars all federal appointees from lobbying their former colleagues for five years after leaving the administration and bans them from lobbying on behalf of foreign governments for life.”

