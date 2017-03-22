House GOP Bill Is Already Dead in the Senate

“Forget the House GOP’s troubles passing a health care bill. The party’s bigger problem looms in the Senate,” Politico reports.

“Mitch McConnell is being tasked with fixing what GOP senators and House members say is a flawed Obamacare repeal proposal — one with little to no chance of passing in that chamber in its current form — in a week’s time.”

Said one GOP senator: “Maybe the best outcome is for this to fail in the House so we can move on to tax reform. Which is what we should have done anyway.”

