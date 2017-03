First Read: “The way to understand this possible deal on Essential Health Benefits is that there are more gettable votes from the right for Trump/Ryan. But while this deal might increase the chances for passage, it might not come today. After all, there’s no been no CBO score on any new changes. And, of course, there hasn’t been enough time to read any revised bill. Don’t be surprised if there’s a delay to get the rest of these conservatives on board.”