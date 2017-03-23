Effort to Woo Conservatives to Health Bill Backfires

“The Republican plan to replace Obamacare — backed vehemently by President Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan — continued to bleed support from moderate House members just hours before an expected vote,” Politico reports.

“An effort to woo conservatives hatched late Wednesday appeared to backfire with other factions in the House Republican conference, and the growing rebellion threatens to derail Trump’s guarantee that he will repeal and replace the seven-year-old health care law.”

The Hill: “GOP centrists in the House are fleeing from their party’s Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation.”

GOP leaders can have no more than 22 defections from Republicans.

A few whip counts: