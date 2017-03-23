Effort to Woo Conservatives to Health Bill Backfires

“The Republican plan to replace Obamacare — backed vehemently by President Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan — continued to bleed support from moderate House members just hours before an expected vote,” Politico reports.
“An effort to woo conservatives hatched late Wednesday appeared to backfire with other factions in the House Republican conference, and the growing rebellion threatens to derail Trump’s guarantee that he will repeal and replace the seven-year-old health care law.”
The Hill: “GOP centrists in the House are fleeing from their party’s Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation.”
GOP leaders can have no more than 22 defections from Republicans.
A few whip counts:
- CBS News reports that 31 GOP House members “cannot support the bill in its current form.”
- NBC News says there are 30 who are “against the bill or leaning against it.”
- Huffington Post says 29 are “extremely likely to be against” the bill.
- The Hill finds 29 who are still against the bill.
- New York Times finds 29 “no” votes.