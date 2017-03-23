GOP Lawmakers Leave White House with No Deal

Republican lawmakers leaving the White House after a meeting with President Trump “said they have not reached a deal that would allow them to support an Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill set for a vote Thursday,” The Hill reports.

“Republicans appear short of the 215 votes they’d need to win the tally, raising questions about whether GOP leaders will decide to delay the vote.”

Politico: “If Trump fails to clinch an agreement with the group, the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare will be all but dead.”

House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC): “There are not enough votes as of 1:30 p.m. today.”