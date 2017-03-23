Nunes Undermines His Own Investigation

Rick Klein and Shushannah Walshe: “Since when does the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee provide updates to the president of the United States on surveillance conducted on his associates? Especially when that committee is investigating contacts involving the president’s associates?”

“Chairman Devin Nunes’ bizarre day left the California Republican looking more like the campaign surrogate and adviser he once was than the independent oversight committee chairman that he now is… Indeed, Nunes’ main accomplishment appears likely to be the undermining of the investigation he has been leading.”

“His ‘new’ information about surveillance of Trump associates reveals little new, nothing illegal and nothing that contradicts FBI Director James Comey’s statement that there’s no evidence to support the president’s tweets about wiretapping ordered by President Obama. What else is new? More prominent voices in both parties are now saying only an independent investigator or a special ‘select’ committee can handle this inquiry.”