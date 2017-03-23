Trump Regrets Moving on Health Care First

New York Times: “Mr. Trump has told four people close to him that he regrets going along with Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s plan to push a health care overhaul before unveiling a tax cut proposal more politically palatable to Republicans.”

“He said ruefully this week that he should have done tax reform first when it became clear that the quick-hit health care victory he had hoped for was not going to materialize on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the act’s passage.”

Meanwhile, CNN reports Trump has “increasing concerns” about how Ryan has handled this process.