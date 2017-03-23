Trump Threatens to Leave Obamacare In Place

President Trump warned House Republicans that he will leave Obamacare in place unless they approve legislation to repeal and replace it, The Hill reports.

Trump officials meeting with the House GOP conference said Trump is done negotiating over the legislation, which was to come up for a vote Thursday but was delayed. If the vote fails, Trump says he will move on to other priorities.

The Washington Post says the vote will be held Friday, regardless of whether they have lined up the votes.