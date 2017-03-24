Can Trump Roll the House Freedom Caucus?

Playbook: “There are signs in the Freedom Caucus that their bloc of ‘no’ votes is dwindling. They are expected to hold a bunch of members against the bill — but not nearly as many as they previously thought. Many of them huddled until late in the Capitol, trying to get their bearings and decide whether they really have the gumption to cross Trump. (Many of them don’t care about the president or his threats. Same goes for many of the moderates against the legislation.)”

“But some members of the conservative group who were opposed to the bill seem eager to please their president — despite their loud and staunch opposition. Watch what Freedom Caucus leader Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) does. If he votes yes, he’ll be seen as easy to roll. The Freedom Caucus drove a hard bargain. And yes, they’ve won some significant concessions. But if they flip, they’ll show they can be cowed just by the president walking away. That’s a good preview of his power, and a show in the shift of the dynamics in D.C.”

