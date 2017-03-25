Trump Being Advised to Ditch Priebus

New York Times: “On Friday evening, a somewhat shellshocked president retreated to the White House residence to grieve and assign blame. He asked his advisers repeatedly: Whose fault was this? … Increasingly, that blame has fallen on Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, who coordinated the initial legislative strategy on the health care repeal with Speaker Paul D. Ryan, his close friend and a fellow Wisconsin native, according to three people briefed on the president’s recent discussions.”

Source close to the president tell Politico he’s being advised to replace Priebus and is open to possibility — healthcare was the last straw.