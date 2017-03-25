Trump Supporter Regrets Vote As Husband Is Deported

Washington Post: “When Helen Beristain told her husband she was voting for Donald Trump last year, he warned her that the Republican nominee planned to ‘get rid of the Mexicans.'”

“Defending her vote, Helen quoted Trump directly, noting that the tough-talking Republican said he would only kick the ‘bad hombres’ out of the country, according to the South Bend Tribune.”

“Months later, Roberto — a successful businessman, respected member of his Indiana town, the father of three American-born children — languishes in a detention facility with hardened criminals as he awaits his deportation back to Mexico, the country he left in 1998 when he entered the United States illegally.”