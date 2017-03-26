Poe Quits House Freedom Caucus

Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX) announced he has resigned from the conservative House Freedom Caucus over its opposition to the Republican health care plan, CNN reports.

Said Poe: “In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward. Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do. Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas. It is time to lead.”