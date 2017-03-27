Ivanka Trump to Attend Economic Summit in Germany

Associated Press: “Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Germany to attend a summit on the economic empowerment of women… The first daughter was invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during Merkel’s recent White House visit, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss details of the trip by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The W20 summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, will be held in Berlin in late April. Trump’s plans are still being worked out, but she hopes to study successful apprenticeship programs during her visit.”