Kushner Will Lead SWAT Team to Fix Government

Washington Post: “The White House Office of American Innovation, to be led by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, will operate as its own nimble power center within the West Wing and will report directly to Trump. Viewed internally as a SWAT team of strategic consultants, the office will be staffed by former business executives and is designed to infuse fresh thinking into Washington, float above the daily political grind and create a lasting legacy for a president still searching for signature achievements.”

What Kushner needs to read: Chapter 4 of You Won, Now What? titled “It’s Not a Business.”